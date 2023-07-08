EA Sports FC Release Date and Cover Star Revealed: Exciting First Details Unveiled for FIFA Successor

Fresh leaks have potentially provided insight into the upcoming EA Sports football game. Departing from its traditional FIFA branding, the new game titled EA Sports FC is set to make its debut. As rumors circulate regarding a possible announcement later this month, a recent report has leaked some critical details, including the release date and cover star. Based on the latest rumors, EA Sports FC is slated for a September 29 launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

According to a report from the French site DealLabs, the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC will launch even earlier, allowing fans who pre-order this special edition to gain access on September 22. Hopefully, EA Sports will provide a beta or demo version prior to the official launch, possibly in September. Additionally, the report suggests that Erling Haaland, a Manchester City striker, will grace the cover of EA Sports FC. Meanwhile, other footballers such as Vinicius Jr., Sam Kerr, Zinedine Zidane, Pele, Johan Cruyff, and Son Heung-min will appear on different editions specific to various regions.

In a statement made in 2022, Electronic Arts (EA) confirmed its separation from FIFA. Although the company did not fully explain the reason behind this decision, it assured fans that it will continue to hold licenses for numerous teams. EA Sports offers further insight: “EA SPORTS FC encompasses the strength of over 300 licensed partners, granting players access to a pool of more than 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, competing in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues spanning the globe. “Through EA SPORTS FC, EA aims to expand the reach and influence of its football licensing portfolio, retaining existing licensed content while venturing into new experiences and providing access through multiple platforms. “Furthermore, EA plans to promote inclusivity and innovation in areas such as women’s football and grassroots football to cater to the global community.”





