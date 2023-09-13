Eagles LB Nakobe Dean out multiple weeks with foot injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks after suffering a right foot injury in the season opener against the New England Patriots, coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Monday.

“Just thankful that it’s not longer than that because these things can be worse. Just thankful that it’s not a season-ending injury,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni also said that cornerback James Bradberry is in the concussion protocol, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in question.

Bradberry was replaced in Sunday’s game by Josh Jobe, who is in his second season with the team.

“We have a lot of confidence in Josh; that’s why he’s made our roster the last two years,” Sirianni said, according to the team’s website.

Dean is a candidate for short-term injured reserve, but he is not slated to have surgery and the injury is not considered season-ending, a source told ESPN.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Dean exited the game in the third quarter, with Christian Elliss serving as his replacement. He was spotted in the locker room after the game in a walking boot.

With Dean out, the Eagles are signing linebacker and former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Rashaan Evans to their practice squad, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Elliss and Zach Cunningham are the only other off-ball linebackers on the active roster. Veteran Nicholas Morrow and rookie Ben VanSumeren are on the practice squad.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Georgia standout elevated to the role of starting middle linebacker this season following the departure of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free agency. Dean was responsible for communicating the play calls to the rest of the defense — a role safety Reed Blankenship assumed when Dean exited.

Dean had seven tackles in his first career start before the injury occurred.