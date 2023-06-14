Early Girlfriend of Elvis Presley Predicted His Future Success Despite His Shyness

Today marks the 70th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s graduation from LC Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee. The iconic star, who famously dated countless women in his 42 years, was actually with one of his first girlfriends, 15-year-old Dixie Locke, during this period.

The couple first met at a church function in Memphis before Presley skyrocketed to fame. Locke remembers him as a handsome yet incredibly shy young man. The picture of the two of them below was taken at her junior prom on May 6, 1955.

Locke shared some insightful and candid memories of Presley on Channel 5’s documentary Elvis: The Man Who Shook Up The World. According to her, the young King was “very shy about meeting new people,” but he had a certain charm that drew all the girls to him.

READ MORE: Elvis Presley made late night calls to actress because of his ‘sensitivity’