Early Launch of Nvidia’s RTX 4060 at $299 announced.

Good news for gamers! Nvidia has confirmed that its GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card will be available to purchase from June 29 at a reasonable price of $299, as announced by WCCFTech. Originally, the RTX 4060 was planned to be released alongside the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB in July, but the launch has been split to accommodate gamers better.

It’s no secret that Nvidia has been dealing with a bit of a problem lately. With graphics cards that either come with an expensive price tag, such as the RTX 4090 at $1600, or just not enough to set them apart from their predecessors, like the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, which is quite similar to the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti, it’s time for a change.

The RTX 4060 is set to be a game-changer with its $299 price point, making it the most affordable card from Nvidia. Even though the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB has been a letdown with its lower memory, which has affected its processing power, the RTX 4060 is much more promising. It offers a cheaper price and better performance, making it a must-have option for avid gamers.

Meanwhile, AMD’s latest Radeon RX line has set the benchmark for graphics cards, with good performance and substantial improvements compared to Nvidia offerings. They also come with a lower price tag, making them a favorite amongst gamers.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 comes with 8GB of GDDR5 memory on a 128-bit memory interface. This GPU sports 3072 CUDA cores, a base clock of 1.83 GHz, and a boost clock of 2.31 GHz. It also features third-generation ray-tracing cores, fourth-generation Tensor cores, and support for DLSS3.