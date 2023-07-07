Earth Breaks Unofficial Heat Record for Third Time This Week: Unveiling the Causes Behind the Soaring Temperatures





A man residing on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, witnessed the impact of high tide waves hitting his house on Thursday, July 6, 2023. This occurrence coincided with Earth setting a new unofficial record high temperature, marking the third such milestone during the hottest week on record. According to leading scientists, this week’s heatwave could potentially be the hottest in 120,000 years. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has distanced itself from these findings as there are legitimate questions and caveats surrounding this record. While the recorded average temperature of 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius) may not seem extremely hot, it is crucial to focus on the underlying cause and significance of these records, rather than their official status.

Climate scientist Friederike Otto from the Imperial College of London emphasizes the importance of connecting record temperatures with the larger issue of climate change. She states that the magnitude and danger of these records are significant and would not have occurred without the influence of climate change. The average temperature on Thursday surpassed the previous record set on Tuesday and equaled on Wednesday. The University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, which utilizes satellite data and computer simulations, provided this data. Interestingly, this tool has never recorded a temperature above 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in its 44-year history until this week.

The entire planet experienced record-breaking heat during the first two days of this week, confirmed by the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer project. These unofficial records follow months of abnormally hot conditions attributed to climate change and a powerful El Niño event. The global average temperature for this week is approximately 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than the 1979-2000 average, and around 70% of the Earth’s surface, covered by oceans, has been experiencing record-breaking heat for several months.

The significant increase in temperature is primarily driven by two factors. First, long-term global warming resulting from the emission of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels. Second, the natural warming effect of El Niño, which impacts the Pacific region, further intensifying the already warming global climate. NOAA has expressed caution regarding the University of Maine tool’s findings, as they cannot confirm data solely derived from computer modeling. They emphasize the importance of long-term global data rather than daily fluctuations.

It is vital to convey the message to the public that Earth is experiencing unprecedented warmth, and human activities are the primary cause of climate change. The immediacy and tangible impact of daily record temperatures resonate with people, unlike abstract scientific reports or political meetings. This shared experience of extreme heat and exposure to wildfire smoke can foster a public conversation about climate change and its consequences.









