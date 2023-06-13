Editorial: Significant Overhaul of Ofsted is Urgently Required, According to The Guardian Perspective

The passing of Ruth Perry, following the downgrade of her school, has sparked a wave of sorrow. However, the proposed reforms to the Ofsted school inspection system, announced on Monday, fell short of expectations. While there will be a new mechanism for reinspection in the case of inadequate safeguarding, the changes only scratch the surface. Ofsted’s chief inspector, Amanda Spielman, and education secretary, Gillian Keegan, have both missed the chance to reform a system that has outlived its usefulness, despite the tragedy that presented itself.

The truth is, teachers, headteachers, and their unions have been voicing their concerns about Ofsted inspections for years. Since the implementation of a framework, under which inspectors meticulously evaluate the education quality, schools have been under immense pressure. Add years of underinvestment and the pandemic into the mix, and it’s no surprise that schools are feeling the stress. Perry’s death earlier this year, soon after her school’s inadequate judgement, invited wide frustration. School leaders across England echoed her family’s belief that Perry’s passing was due to the stress caused by inspections pushed to unbearable levels.

The recently proposed reforms may slightly ease the experience of an Ofsted inspection, including the inspection of weak safeguarding. They are certainly a step in the right direction, but they are not the overhaul that the system requires. It’s time for Ofsted and the education department to take a step back and re-evaluate this system from the ground up. For the sake of our students, teachers, and school staff, the inspection system needs to be reformed, simplified, and implemented with compassion.





Reference