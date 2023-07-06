Elden Ring: This Goldfish Surpasses Your Abilities

Malenia, a name that instills fear in the hearts of many Elden Ring players, has finally met her match in an unexpected opponent: a courageous goldfish named Tortellini. Under the expert guidance of Twitch streamer and YouTuber PointCrow , Tortellini has successfully defeated this formidable boss in her first phase, all while maintaining the composure of a fish.

So, how did Tortellini achieve such an extraordinary feat? PointCrow attributes it to extensive coaching that has enabled Tortellini to master the controls of Elden Ring. Depending on Tortellini’s position in the tank as it swims across the controls, the goldfish is able to execute precise movements and take on Elden Ring bosses with astonishing aquatic dexterity. PointCrow explained during a stream, “Depending on where Tortellini is in the tank, he’ll press a button on a controller which will control Elden Ring” (via GamesRadar).

video will be out sometime in the next week! — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) July 4, 2023

Malenia has been widely regarded as the ultimate test of skill in Elden Ring, her indomitable presence within the game prompting the rise of Let Me Solo Her, the daring player who achieved legendary status by defeating the Blade of Miquella single-handedly. Let Me Solo Her’s latest challenge involved using a PC mod to populate the entire world of Elden Ring with Malenias.

In other exciting news, Elden Ring’s first DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, was announced in February. Currently in development, no specific release date has been confirmed for this expansion, which will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.