Elektra Makes a Comeback: Jennifer Garner Returns to the Role

Jennifer Garner is set to reprise her role as the assassin Elektra after almost two decades since her last solo film in 2005. This news, along with the latest casting rumors, suggests that Deadpool 3 will be an incredibly unique and exciting movie.

If there’s one movie that can push boundaries, it’s Deadpool 3. This film seems to be embracing the concept of the multiverse that has been popular in recent years and turning it on its head with satire and humor. The latest casting rumors provide some insight into the direction of the movie. While there were rumors but no confirmations about Ben Affleck returning as Daredevil, it’s worth noting that Elektra, who was introduced in the same movies, will be played by Jennifer Garner once again after nearly twenty years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.







With Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra, it raises the question of other lesser-known versions of superheroes that could make an appearance. We previously advocated for making Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider movies part of the canon, and considering the multiverse in other films and Cage’s distinctive performances, he could be a fantastic addition to this unconventional movie.

Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Some R-Rated Insanity To The MCU

The year 2022 brought significant news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the long-awaited confirmation of Deadpool 3. Finally, after years of speculation, we have concrete information about the movie. It was also revealed that Ryan Reynolds managed to convince Hugh Jackman to reprise his role as Logan, bringing joy to many fans. Emma Corrin has joined the cast as an undisclosed villain, and Matthew Macfadyen from Succession has also been added to the lineup. Furthermore, familiar faces such as Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna will reprise their roles as Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively.









Although we don’t have many details about Deadpool 3 at the moment, we do know that director Shawn Levy, who frequently collaborates with Reynolds, is on board. Some cast members have provided hints about the plot, including the assurance that the film will maintain its R-rated content despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman stated earlier this year that Deadpool 3 would offer something new and exciting, and he eagerly anticipated filming with Reynolds. It’s safe to say that the dynamic between Logan and Wade will involve a lot of intense action. Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.

