Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon 2023 Defending Champion, Earns Praise for Sportsmanship in Response to Alize Cornet’s ‘Horrible’ Injury

Wimbledon defending champion Elena Rybakina has garnered widespread commendation for her remarkable display of sportsmanship during her second-round match against Alizé Cornet, who suffered a painful injury.

Cornet, after losing the first set, was giving Rybakina a tough challenge in the second set, with the score tied at 5-5 and at the 11th deuce.

During Rybakina’s serve, Cornet’s return went high, causing her to lose her balance and slip while changing direction. The impact caused her right knee to buckle awkwardly.

