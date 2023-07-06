Elon Musk Receives a $1 Billion Factory in New York State, but Critics Claim It was a Poor Bargain

In 2015, during a construction ceremony for the factory, New York’s then-Governor Andrew Cuomo exclaimed that the project was too good to be true. In hindsight, it appears that his assessment was accurate. The state invested significant funds in constructing a massive industrial facility and purchasing solar-panel manufacturing equipment, leasing it to Tesla for a mere $1 per year. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, had initially projected that the Buffalo plant would be able to produce enough solar-panel shingles to cover 1,000 roofs weekly by 2020. However, energy analysts from Wood Mackenzie found that the plant is only averaging 21 installations per week.

While the building does house some factory workers, the majority of employees are lower-paid desk-bound data analysts working on other Tesla business. The suppliers that were expected to flock to the manufacturing hub never materialized, with a Tim Horton’s coffee shop being the only new business in the vicinity. Furthermore, much of the solar-panel manufacturing equipment bought by the state has been sold at a discounted price or discarded. An audit conducted by the state comptroller’s office revealed that for every subsidy dollar spent on the factory, only 54 cents of economic benefit was generated. External auditors have written down most of New York’s investment, leading State Senator Sean Ryan to label the project a “bad deal.”

Despite criticisms, a spokesman for the former governor defended the project, pointing out that the factory site now has more jobs than when it was an empty lot. Jason Conwall, a spokesman for the state agency overseeing the project, stated that Tesla has made significant contributions to the local economy, aligning with the region’s revitalization efforts. It’s worth noting that the state has amended the terms of its subsidy multiple times over the years to accommodate the company.

This case is just one example of a trend where American governors compete to attract industrial megaprojects by offering substantial taxpayer incentives. President Biden’s federal subsidies for U.S. manufacturing have further fueled this competition. Last year, states provided over $1 billion in tax breaks and other aid to eight company facilities. In the past, there had never been more than three such deals in a single year. However, not all of these projects have been successful. The Foxconn factory in Wisconsin, which was expected to employ 13,000 workers, remains mostly empty despite receiving $3 billion in state subsidies. Similarly, Amazon’s “second headquarters” project in Virginia has been put on hold after the initial tax breaks provided by the state.

Tesla and SpaceX, both companies associated with Elon Musk, have received over $4 billion in tax breaks and subsidies since 2006. The empowerment of governors to negotiate with billionaires has led to instances like the Buffalo factory, where the direct cost to taxpayers outweighs the economic development benefits.

In the case of Buffalo, the city has struggled economically for years. Previous attempts at revitalization have been largely unsuccessful. In 2012, Governor Cuomo announced a plan to invest $1 billion in state taxpayer money to turn Buffalo around. The aim was to incubate small startups in promising economic niches. However, the plan took a different turn when Elon Musk, through his involvement with SolarCity, got involved. The state ended up significantly increasing its investment in the solar project, sidelining other companies like Soraa.

Over time, SolarCity faced financial challenges, accumulating substantial debt. Tesla eventually acquired the struggling company and assumed control of the Buffalo factory. The project’s initial goal to produce one gigawatt of power annually was met with controversy, as Musk announced it prematurely, causing frustrations for Governor Cuomo.

Despite the setbacks and criticisms, Tesla is obligated to remain in the Buffalo factory until 2029, paying a nominal fee of $1 per year. The city of Buffalo, previously known for its manufacturing prowess, has struggled to regain its economic vitality. The state’s strategy to focus on large-scale projects like the Buffalo factory has been met with mixed results, leading to debates about the effectiveness of such approaches in driving economic growth.





