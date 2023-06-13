Elvis Presley’s Sensitivity Led to Late Night Calls to Actress | Music | Entertainment

This week commemorates the 56th anniversary of the start of filming for Elvis Presley’s 1968 romantic comedy “Speedway” in 1967. The iconic singer shared the screen with Nancy Sinatra, renowned actress and daughter of the legendary musician Frank Sinatra. Although there was an undeniable spark between Elvis and Nancy, it was more than just physical chemistry. They possessed an authentic connection, according to Nancy herself.

In a recent interview with People, Nancy revealed that Elvis would often call her late at night to discuss various issues, including his concerns for people residing in the ghetto. She believes that his sensitivity is something that Elvis’s fans were already aware of. Despite the seriousness of their conversations, Nancy noted that they shared plenty of light-hearted moments during their time together, both on and off the film sets.

Their relationship was not without its challenges, however. After engaging in an affair for several months, Elvis ultimately decided to distance himself from Nancy, primarily because of her father Frank. Frank Sinatra’s position of power in the music industry and alleged connections to the mafia left Elvis apprehensive. In a letter shared in the book “Letters From Elvis” by Gary Lindberg, the singer expressed his desire to avoid any potential conflict with Frank by steering clear of Nancy, as he felt that toying with Frank’s daughter was akin to playing with fire.

Overall, the filming of “Speedway” marked a significant moment in both Elvis and Nancy’s lives and left behind a story of genuine connection and the sobering consequences that sometimes come with it.





Reference