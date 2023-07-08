Elvis Reveals Privately to Tom Jones the True King of Rock and Roll

In the late 1960s, a beautiful friendship blossomed between the iconic Elvis Presley and the talented Tom Jones, as they supported each other’s captivating Las Vegas performances. Interestingly, it was witnessing Tom Jones’ residency that propelled The King with the confidence he needed to conquer the stage himself. Throughout the years, the legendary Sir Tom has cherished and shared precious moments spent with Elvis, who tragically passed away at the age of 42 in 1977. During the remarkable Greenwich Summer Sounds concert, which Express.co.uk had the pleasure of attending, the 83-year-old recounted an incredible anecdote about the late star.

As the show neared its end, Sir Tom eagerly recounted, “One night, Elvis turned to me and proposed, ‘Chuck Berry is performing tonight, would you like to join me in seeing him?’ Excitedly, I replied, ‘Absolutely!’ We made our way to where Chuck Berry was mesmerizing the audience with his captivating performance. Elvis stood there, observing Chuck Berry on stage, and in that moment, he turned to me and revealed, ‘There’s the authentic King of Rock and Roll right up there,’ attributing this title to the remarkable Chuck Berry.” As a tribute to the true King of Rock and Roll, Sir Tom’s guitar player initiated the iconic opening riff of Berry’s renowned Johnny B Goode, a song that resonates with another generation thanks to its association with the timeless film, Back to the Future. To conclude his set, the acclaimed Welsh singer chose another classic masterpiece, proclaiming, ‘People often ask me, what is my favorite rock and roll song? Well, the answer lies right here…’ With that, the 83-year-old legend commenced singing Jerry Lee Lewis’ electrifying hit, Great Balls of Fire.”





