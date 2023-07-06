Engadget’s Top Picks for VPN Services

Virtual private networks (VPNs) have skyrocketed in popularity recently, thanks to extensive marketing efforts and collaborations with influencers. However, determining the right VPN for your browsing needs can be challenging due to exaggerated claims. To help you choose the best VPN service provider, we tested nine of the top options. Here’s what you need to know about VPNs.

VPNs are not a one-size-fits-all solution for security. They are only part of the equation when it comes to keeping your data private and secure. While VPNs can protect your online privacy when connecting to untrusted public networks by tunneling and encrypting your traffic, they do not safeguard against common threats like phishing attacks or data theft. Additionally, the security provided by a VPN service relies on the design and protection of the network itself. It is important to look for VPNs with security features such as open-source software, support for industry-standard protocols, and defense against attack vectors.

Before opting for a VPN, ensure that you have implemented other online security measures such as using complex passwords, employing multifactor authentication, and securing your data sharing preferences. VPNs are beneficial if you frequently use public WiFi networks or wish to hide your browsing activities from others on your ISP. They also enable accessing geo-restricted content and services from around the world. However, VPNs should not be solely relied upon for cybersecurity, as they can provide a false sense of security and potentially expose you to vulnerabilities. It is also crucial to choose a reputable VPN provider that adheres to strong data privacy regulations and user protection policies. For individuals seeking enhanced internet security, alternatives like the Tor browser may be worth considering.

To assess the security specifications of different VPNs and determine our top choices, we conducted extensive tests using academic research, privacy policies, transparency reports, security audits, and historical security incidents. We evaluated factors such as price, usage limits, impact on internet speed, use cases, user-friendliness, functionality, and additional features offered by each provider. The VPNs were tested across various platforms and operating systems. We performed tests for internet speed, geoblocking content access, streaming capability, and gaming performance. By conducting these tests simultaneously, we were able to assess claims about simultaneous device use.

Based on our tests, ProtonVPN emerged as the best overall VPN due to its comprehensive security measures, user-friendly interface, and impressive performance across all tests. ProtonVPN, part of the Proton Technologies suite, is known for its end-to-end encryption and stringent no-logs policy. It operates on an open-source framework, has a vulnerability disclosure program, and provides clear definitions on personal information handling. While ProtonVPN offers a free version with limited features, its paid version provides access to VPN server locations in over 65 countries on 10 devices simultaneously.

For those looking for a free VPN, Windscribe stood out for its high security level and wide range of server options. By signing up for Windscribe’s free plan, users gain access to 10GB of data per month, unlimited connections, and servers in over 10 countries. Although Windscribe does not have a recent independent security audit, it publishes a transparency report demonstrating its commitment to user privacy.

In conclusion, choosing the right VPN involves careful consideration of your specific needs and priorities. While VPNs can enhance your online privacy and security, they should not be solely relied upon for protection. By implementing other cybersecurity measures and selecting a reputable VPN provider, you can ensure a safer online experience.





