England’s Stuart Broad faces off against Australia’s David Warner in The Ashes 2023 news

England has made the decision to include Stuart Broad’s experience over Mark Wood’s raw pace for the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston, showcasing a bold show of confidence by naming the team two days ahead of schedule.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson are set to make their return to the team after recovering from injury niggles during the recent match against Ireland at Lord’s. The final spot in the seam attack for the series opener against Australia on Friday came down to Wood, England’s fastest bowler, and Broad who led an impressive attack against the Irish. Broad’s record of 162 caps and 582 wickets only falls behind Anderson’s.

Broad’s selection guarantees another chapter in his rivalry with Australian opener David Warner, who he dismissed seven times in 10 innings during the 2019 Ashes.

