‘Essential Cleaning Products: A Cleaner’s Must-Have Five’

An avid cleaning enthusiast has gained viral fame on TikTok by providing viewers with a comprehensive list of the most effective products for maintaining a spotless home. @jason_cleans, a content creator hailing from Western Australia, regularly shares his well-kept secrets with over 12,500 followers on TikTok. In a recent video, the influencer took his followers on a tour of a local supermarket to showcase his favorite cleaning products, many of which are widely available globally. “Here’s how you can shop like a professional cleaner…,” he confidently stated. “As a cleaning business owner myself, I have personally used and highly recommend many of the products featured in this video.”

The Simple Green All Purpose spray The Simple Green All-Purpose spray not only gets the job done effectively, but it is also non-toxic, biodegradable, and comes in a delightful lavender scent. “This product does an exceptional job,” praised the cleaner, who revealed that it can be conveniently purchased on Amazon. Diggers Methylated Spirits With its incredible versatility, Diggers Methylated Spirits proves to be a valuable cleaning agent, especially for achieving streak-free surfaces when used on glass and mirrors. Jasson explains, “For just five dollars, you can have your very own Diggers Methylated Spirits. This product is perfect for cleaning glass, windows, and stainless steel.” “If you’re familiar with me, you know that this is my secret weapon. I still use it extensively in my cleaning business.”

Selleys Rapid Mould Killer Available for purchase on Amazon, Selleys Rapid Mould Killer swiftly eradicates mildew and provides hygienically clean surfaces through its powerful formula. “When it comes to fighting mould, Selleys Rapid Mould Killer is the best one I’ve ever come across,” affirms Jason. “I’ve tried numerous brands, but this one surpasses them all.” Mr Clean Squeegee For individuals in search of a non-slip squeegee, Mr Clean offers the perfect solutions for handling various washable surfaces. “These Mr Clean squeegees, priced at just 11 dollars, are compact and agile, making them effortlessly portable in any bag or caddy,” highlights Jason. Rubbermaid electric scrubber The Rubbermaid Power scrubber accelerates the cleaning process by delivering 60 scrubs per second, effectively cleaning problem areas twice as fast as manual scrubbing. “This is perhaps my favorite cleaning tool,” expressed Jason. “The Rubbermaid Electric scrubbing brushes are incredibly durable and provide excellent time-saving benefits when tackling deep cleaning tasks.”





