Estimation by USGS: Potentially 45% of U.S. Tap Water Could Contain Forever Chemicals – NPR

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has revealed that approximately 45% of tap water in the United States may be contaminated with PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.” These man-made chemicals, which can be found in various consumer products like cookware and carpets, as well as in food and water sources, break down very slowly and accumulate over time in the environment, animals, and humans.

Exposure to certain PFAS has been linked to negative health effects, including an increased risk of cancer, obesity, high cholesterol, decreased fertility, and developmental issues in children. The USGS study, which is the first to compare PFAS levels in public and private tap water supplies nationwide, provides valuable information for both the public and policymakers regarding the risks of PFAS exposure and the need for testing and treatment of drinking water.

The study involved testing water samples from over 700 locations across the country over a five-year period. The data collected was used to estimate and model nationwide PFAS contamination. Notably, the study found that the EPA’s health advisories for PFOS and PFOA, two prevalent PFAS compounds, were exceeded in every sample in which they were detected.

While the USGS does not provide policy recommendations, lead author Kelly Smalling emphasizes the importance of collecting PFAS data from private wells, as they are not regulated by the EPA like public sources. The study also highlights the significance of directly testing tap water in homes, where exposure occurs, rather than at treatment plants or groundwater wells.

The research indicates that PFAS concentrations are similar between public and private supplies, with higher levels found near urban areas and potential sources such as airports and wastewater treatment plants. There is a higher likelihood of PFAS presence in urban areas compared to rural areas. Certain regions, including the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Eastern Seaboard, and Central/Southern California, are suggested as potential hotspots for PFAS exposure.

Further assessments are needed to understand the health risks associated with PFAS, both individually and in combination with other contaminants. Smalling encourages individuals to be informed about the quality of their drinking water and contact local health officials for testing or treatment options if concerned.

To ensure safe drinking water, the EPA recommends assessing whether PFAS chemicals are present by contacting local water utilities or conducting well testing. These results can then be compared to state standards or EPA advisories. Individuals may consider installing certified water filters that use activated carbon treatment or reverse osmosis to reduce PFAS levels. Additionally, federal efforts are underway to limit PFAS in drinking water, including proposed regulations that could potentially benefit millions of Americans.





