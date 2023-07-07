European Authorities Investigate Amazon’s Acquisition of iRobot

The acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of Roomba, by Amazon for $1.7 billion is currently being scrutinized in both the US and Europe. The European Commission has commenced a thorough investigation into the purchase due to concerns that the merger could lead to reduced competition in the market for robotic vacuum cleaners. Specifically, the commission is worried that Amazon may restrict iRobot’s competitors from selling their robot vacuums on its marketplace. Furthermore, there are concerns that Amazon may give preferential treatment to iRobot’s products in search results and charge higher advertising fees to competing products, according to the commission.

The authorities are also apprehensive about the possibility of Amazon blocking iRobot’s rivals from accessing future Alexa APIs and obtaining the “Works with Alexa” certification. Voice control with Alexa is a key selling point for robot vacuums, making this a particularly important concern. Finally, the commission has raised issues regarding Amazon’s access to iRobot users’ data, which it believes could give the e-commerce giant a significant advantage. Amazon could potentially leverage this information to customize and target advertisements more effectively. Ultimately, this transaction could create barriers for Amazon’s competitors, ultimately harming consumers.

In collaboration with other competition authorities, the commission will thoroughly investigate these concerns and aims to finalize its results by November 15th. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission initiated a probe into the acquisition last year following opposition from politicians across party lines.

An Amazon spokesperson informed Reuters that the company is committed to working with the European Commission and is focused on addressing any questions or concerns raised during this stage of the process. They also emphasized that Amazon’s resources could enable iRobot to accelerate innovation, invest in critical features, and lower prices for consumers.