European companies urge the European Union to establish a free trade agreement with the Philippines

A recent survey conducted by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) revealed that 81 percent of European firms with local operations consider a free trade agreement (FTA) between the Philippines and the European Union to be of significant importance to their operations. This indicates a strong demand from the private sector for a bilateral pact.

The survey, which was conducted in the first half of 2023 and involved 200 respondents, also found that 83 percent of the respondents anticipate heavy utilization of an EU-PH FTA.

The respondents identified trade in goods, customs and trade facilitation, trade in services, investments, and trade and sustainable development as the most relevant chapters in such a trade pact.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the EU is the Philippines’ fourth largest trading partner by economic bloc, with trade between the two countries amounting to $667 million in exports and $640.53 million in imports in December 2022.

Last year, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual expressed the country’s desire to resume negotiations for an EU-Philippines FTA, citing the need for a more permanent policy on tariffs concessions. Pascual referred to the Philippines’ eligibility for the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus program, which is subject to periodic renewals and requirements. – INQ

-CSN





