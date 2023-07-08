EVE Online Unveils Special Collectors Edition to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: CCP Games, eve online
Limited Run Games and CCP Games have joined forces to bring you a special 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition for EVE Online, available for pre-order now.
CCP Games has partnered with Limited Run Games to release an exclusive 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition for EVE Online. This set includes a unique selection of physical and digital items to celebrate the game’s anniversary. Pre-orders for the set are currently open until September 10th, with the price set at $175. Read on for more details.
EVE Online 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
The Limited Run EVE 20th anniversary Collector’s Edition celebrates the past, present, and future of the EVE Universe as we venture into its third decade together. This special edition features exclusive and limited EVE Online memorabilia to mark this monumental 20th Anniversary milestone.
Physical Content
- Deluxe 8″ Megathron Ship Model
- 6″ Fedo Plushie
- Megathron Art Print by Lloyd George
- Premium Blueprint Poster
- The New Eden Soundtrack CD
- 20th Anniversary Enamel Pin
- Empire Emblem Pin Set
- Signed Certificate of Authenticity
Digital Content
- Exclusive Megathron SKIN designed by T’Amber
- Two new exclusive SKINS
- Set of Genolution Implants
- Five SOCT ships
- Metamorphosis BPC – run of 3
EVE Online is a massively multiplayer science-fiction game set in a galactic universe. Players engage in epic fleet battles and economic warfare to build their interstellar empires. With its immersive and community-driven gameplay, EVE Online offers adventure, riches, danger, and glory. In this game, every pilot’s starship is their greatest asset, customizable to their needs, skills, and ambitions. Players navigate a player-run economy and strategically use their business acumen and combat skills to succeed in the game’s competitive landscape.
