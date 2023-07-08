EVE Online Unveils Special Collectors Edition to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: CCP Games, eve online

Limited Run Games and CCP Games have joined forces to bring you a special 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition for EVE Online, available for pre-order now.

CCP Games has partnered with Limited Run Games to release an exclusive 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition for EVE Online. This set includes a unique selection of physical and digital items to celebrate the game’s anniversary. Pre-orders for the set are currently open until September 10th, with the price set at $175. Read on for more details.







EVE Online 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

The Limited Run EVE 20th anniversary Collector’s Edition celebrates the past, present, and future of the EVE Universe as we venture into its third decade together. This special edition features exclusive and limited EVE Online memorabilia to mark this monumental 20th Anniversary milestone.

Physical Content

Deluxe 8″ Megathron Ship Model

6″ Fedo Plushie

Megathron Art Print by Lloyd George

Premium Blueprint Poster

The New Eden Soundtrack CD

20th Anniversary Enamel Pin

Empire Emblem Pin Set

Signed Certificate of Authenticity

Digital Content

Exclusive Megathron SKIN designed by T’Amber

Two new exclusive SKINS

Set of Genolution Implants

Five SOCT ships

Metamorphosis BPC – run of 3









EVE Online is a massively multiplayer science-fiction game set in a galactic universe. Players engage in epic fleet battles and economic warfare to build their interstellar empires. With its immersive and community-driven gameplay, EVE Online offers adventure, riches, danger, and glory. In this game, every pilot’s starship is their greatest asset, customizable to their needs, skills, and ambitions. Players navigate a player-run economy and strategically use their business acumen and combat skills to succeed in the game’s competitive landscape.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!









Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!