Evelyn Sharma, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star, announces arrival of baby boy on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Evelyn welcomes the baby boy.

Actress Evelyn Sharma, known for her role in the popular film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, recently announced the joyful news of becoming a mother for the second time.

Evelyn took to her Instagram to share the first adorable picture of her newborn son. She also revealed his name, Arden, and captioned her post, “Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m overflowing with happiness, I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden.” Evelyn’s post received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from her followers. One user commented, “Congratulations, new mommy. Enjoy your journey of motherhood.” Another user exclaimed, “Yay!! So happy for you! You both look absolutely beautiful.”

In January 2023, Evelyn had announced her second pregnancy through a series of beautiful pictures showcasing her baby bump on Instagram.

After being engaged for a year and a half, Evelyn tied the knot with her boyfriend, Tushaan Bhindi, in May 2021. The couple’s love story began with a blind date arranged by their mutual friend and actress Elli AvrRam.

On November 12, 2021, Evelyn and Tushaan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ava Rania Bhindi. The birth was announced with an incredibly cute picture of Evelyn holding her daughter close to her heart and kissing her on the forehead.

Evelyn made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film “From Sydney with Love” and went on to appear in popular movies such as “Nautanki Saala,” “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,” “Main Tera Hero,” “Kuch Kuch Locha Hai,” and “Hindi Medium.” In 2019, she also made her debut in Tollywood alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the film “Saaho.”

Her most recent film appearance was in “X-Ray: The Inner Image.”

