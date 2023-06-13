Event Tickets for Concerts, Sports, Theatre, and Family Gatherings by TicketSmarter

Discover TicketSmarter.com

TicketSmarter® is a sophisticated ticket reselling marketplace that stands apart from Ticketmaster® and Live Nation®. Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) proudly backs TicketSmarter®, which endeavors to offer over 48 million tickets for sale and a wide range of seats for more than 125,000 live events. With a commitment to constructing meaningful bonds with conferences, teams, and charitable organizations across the nation, TicketSmarter® has become the go-to platform for discovering the best tickets for your next event.

Developing Partnerships and Giving Back

TicketSmarter® has expanded its mission beyond providing tickets and has focused on helping customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events. With this goal in mind, it works alongside numerous charitable partners such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation, and the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and legendary NCAA basketball coach Jim Valvano. Its one goal is to achieve victory over cancer by supporting cutting-edge cancer research.

Through an unprecedented partnership, TicketSmarter® has teamed up with Gannett to provide USA TODAY NETWORK’s audience of more than 145 million monthly visits with the ability to purchase tickets for concerts, sports, and theater events directly from the content they are already enjoying. TicketSmarter® branding and ticket offers are integrated across USATODAY.com, 250 local media sites, and more than 70 vertical sports sites.

TicketSmarter® has made history in its partnership with ESPN Events, naming the platform the title sponsor of the Birmingham Bowl and the official secondary ticket resale partner of ESPN Events.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts between TicketSmarter® and ESPN Events, the bowl has been officially dubbed the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

In addition to the above partnerships, TicketSmarter® is excited to engage with other industry leaders, such as Entercom Broadcasting, Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, IMG, Crown Marketing, Rocklahoma Festival, and Boise State Broncos Athletics, to give customers from all backgrounds a chance to enjoy the power and excitement of live events.

Please email [email protected]™ if you’re interested in building smart creative partnerships with TicketSmarter®.

The TicketSmarter® Guarantee

When you purchase tickets for a sporting event, concert, or theater show on TicketSmarter®, you receive the company’s TicketSmarter® ticket guarantee. You can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your tickets are valid, and a 100% refund is guaranteed if the event is canceled and not rescheduled. TicketSmarter® also provides a worry-free guarantee that your tickets will be valid upon entry. If they aren’t valid, you’ll receive a refund.