Everything You Need to Know about Reliance Jio Bharat, India’s Affordable 4G Phone Selling at Just ₹999! Explore Its Features, Price, and More

Reliance Jio has launched the affordable Jio Bharat 4G phone at a price of ₹999. This phone is aimed at eliminating 2G technology in India and is targeted towards individuals who cannot afford expensive smartphones but still need basic features.

Alongside the phone, Jio has introduced the Jio Bharat Mobile Plan, an inexpensive mobile plan.

Jio Bharat 4G Phone: Availability

Starting today, one million units of the Jio Bharat Phone are available for purchase. These phones will be part of a beta trial in 6,500 tehsils across the country. To buy the phone, visit Reliance Digital Store, Jio Retail Outlet, or other mobile retail outlets.

The Jio Bharat Phone comes in two variants: Jio Bharat V2 and Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn. The Jio Bharat V2 is developed by Reliance Jio, while the Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn is a collaboration between Jio and Karbonn. Other smartphone companies can also manufacture their own devices using the ‘Jio Bharat platform’.

Jio Bharat V2

The Jio Bharat V2 is available in Ash Blue and Solo Black colors and features a rear camera, headphone jack, and high-quality sound. Users can enjoy a 4G connection for UPI payments and watching movies with Jio apps.

Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn

The Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn showcases the ‘Bharat’ logo on the front and the Karbonn logo on the back. It is available in the ‘Grey and Red’ color option and supports UPI payments through JioPe. Users can enjoy movies and sports with the JioCinema app. Both phones have a traditional feature phone keypad.

Jio Bharat Mobile plan

Reliance Jio has introduced the ‘Jio Bharat Mobile Plan’ for these smartphones. Priced at ₹123 per month, the plan offers users 500 MB of daily data and unlimited calling for a month. Users will receive a total of 14 GB of data in a month with the annual subscription costing ₹1234 and providing 168 GB of data.