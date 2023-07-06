Ex-employees bring yet another lawsuit against Twitter

Twitter is currently facing another lawsuit brought by former employees, this time regarding fees associated with new arbitration claims.

According to The Verge, this lawsuit is an extension of previous legal disputes between the ex-employees and the company.

Last November, former employees filed a class action lawsuit after being laid off during Elon Musk’s tenure as CEO. However, in January, they were compelled to abandon the class action and proceed with individual arbitration, as stipulated in their contracts, with the arbitration firm JAMS.

Under JAMS, the former employees must bear the burden of paying thousands of dollars in filing fees, while Twitter covers the remainder. However, Twitter requested that the fees be split evenly between the ex-employees and the company, a proposition which JAMS rejected by refusing to process any files without the full payment of fees.

The Verge highlights the fact that one possible solution for the employees is to waive their rights to the “application of the minimum standards,” although this would subject them to even higher financial costs.

The lawsuit seeks to compel Twitter to fulfill its obligation of paying the fees demanded by JAMS.

As of now, Twitter has not issued any comments regarding the lawsuit.

Via: The Verge