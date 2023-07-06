Exclusive: Andrew Johns Offers Advice to Wests Tigers as Benji Marshall’s Head Coaching Promotion Looms in 2023 NRL News

Rugby league legend and Immortal Andrew Johns has shared his opinion on the situation at the Wests Tigers, stating that Benji Marshall will not be able to improve the team until they bring in new players. There has been speculation that Marshall, currently an assistant coach under Tim Sheens, would be fast-tracked to take over as head coach in the 2024 preseason. However, with the Tigers performing poorly, sitting at the bottom of the ladder with only three wins, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the coaching duo, especially after their humiliating 74-0 loss to the Cowboys.

During an interview on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth, Johns expressed his concern about the inexperience of the team and how they will manage to rebuild under Marshall. He emphasized the need for the club to sign key players in order to be successful. Even with coaching greats like Tim Sheens, Wayne Bennett, Warren Ryan, and Craig Bellamy, Johns believes that without quality players in key positions, it will be a tough period for the Tigers.

Johns also discussed the recent departure of Luke Brooks, who will be joining Manly next season. He suggested that the Tigers should think outside the box and consider recruiting international talent, possibly from England or New Zealand, or even looking at junior rugby union players.

Mat Thompson, the host of Freddy and The Eighth, questioned the immediate impact Marshall could have as a first-time coach and expressed concern about the pressure on him to fix the team’s issues. Thompson noted that while Marshall may already be doing a significant portion of the head coaching work, transitioning to the head coach’s role would bring even more pressure.

Addressing the speculation that Marshall would take over as head coach next season, Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis denied those claims in an interview on SEN 1170 Breakfast. He clarified that Marshall would assume the head coaching position in 2025, with Tim Sheens leading the team in 2023 and 2024.

The Wests Tigers are set to face the Cronulla Sharks on Thursday night at CommBank Stadium.

