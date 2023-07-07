Exclusive Trading Cards Included in Garbage Pail Kids Comics Collections

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: garbage pail kids, trading cards

Dynamite Comics is giving fans the opportunity to pre-order Garbage Pail Kids collected graphic novels for a limited time. These graphic novels come with exclusive trading cards that can’t be found anywhere else. You can place your pre-order here.

The two comic book series, Garbage Pail Kids: Origins and Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids, will be collected in these graphic novels. Each graphic novel also comes with its own exclusive trading cards.

There are four variations available for each book: paperback, hardcover, hardcover signed by an artist, and hardcover with a remarqued edition by an artist. Additionally, each version of the Origins graphic novels features a unique cover. The Origins volumes include a remarqued bookplate by artist Ken Haeser, while the Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids volumes feature remarques by Jason Crosby.

When you purchase these graphic novels, you will also receive 10 limited edition Garbage Pail Kids promotional trading cards to add to your collection. Each paperback includes one exclusive card, each hardcover includes two exclusive cards, each signed edition includes three exclusive cards, and each remarqued edition includes five exclusive cards. If you choose to get both remarqued volumes, you’ll receive the full set of 10 cards and one card signed by the GPK Origins writers, Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff.

GPK: Origins takes a deep dive into the backstories of the beloved Garbage Pail Kids characters, providing insight into their origins and personalities. The collaboration between writers Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and artist Chris Meeks has resulted in a historic comic that explores the mysteries surrounding iconic characters like Adam Bomb and Nasty Nick.

In Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids, the iconic Garbage Pail Kids join forces with another group of fan-favorite characters, the Madballs. This crossover, written by Sholly Fisch with art by Jason Crosby and covers by Joe Simko, promises to be an unforgettable clash between two subversive and inventive franchises.

