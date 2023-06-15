Expectations not met as China’s factory output and retail sales growth fall short in May.

China’s industrial output increased by 3.5% YoY in May as per official data shared on Thursday, very slightly missing analyst expectations. This rise reflected the slowest growth since February as domestic and global demands continue to falter. The National Bureau of Statistics showed that retail sales increased by 12.7% YoY in May, however, this was slower than April’s 18.4% gain. Fixed asset investment grew 4% in the first five months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, versus expectations for a 4.4% rise. It grew 4.7% in January-April. Policymakers are under pressure to strengthen economic recovery.

Analysis by Reuters suggested that distortion by comparisons with an extremely weak performance last year, when many cities were under strict COVID lockdowns, may have caused last month’s China data readings to be highly inaccurate. Although a first-quarter economic rebound has clearly lost a significant amount of momentum, prompting the central bank this week to cut some key interest rates.

