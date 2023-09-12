Experience India’s Cultural Wonders Like Never Before with Priceless.com

Mastercard and Invest India, with the support and guidance from the Ministry of Tourism, today announced the launch of an enhanced priceless.com to redefine experiential travel in India and provide an immersive cultural odyssey to international and domestic travellers. The program is aimed towards promoting tourism as a key growth driver to India’s flourishing economy. Present at the launch were Smt. Manisha Saxena, Director General, Ministry of Tourism; Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and President, Healthcare at Mastercard; Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard; and Nivruti Rai, CEO, Invest India.

The priceless.com launch in India is an extension of Mastercard’s global priceless platform that offers over 2,000+ curated experiences across a spectrum of passion points for Mastercard cardholders in 40+ countries.

As per the Mastercard Economics Institute’s Travel Industry Trends 2023, consumer spending on experiences at travel destinations has seen a sharp increase of 65% in comparison to March 2019, owing to the pent-up demand for travel. Mastercard’s program, under the guidance of Ministry of Tourism, will not only give a fillip to India’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ endeavour but also provide an opportunity for local and international travel enthusiasts to experience the country’s diverse heritage.

Priceless.com will aim to provide compelling experiences across ten dynamically evolving passion points, including culinary, sports, entertainment, and wellness. Some of the exciting experiences include:

A sumptuous dinner coupled with breath-taking views of the iconic Qutub Minar

Curated walks through the lanes and by-lanes of Old Agra

A day of wellness with celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija

A private yoga class with the celebrity yoga expert Anshuka Parwani

Stays at grandiose mahals owned by royal families

Bollywood special workouts with the famous Yasmin Karachiwala

Exclusive food experiences

“The support from the Ministry of Tourism and Invest India has been integral to evolving priceless.com for today’s traveller. The program views India’s rich history and diverse culture through the lens of today’s cutting-edge travel trends, helping Indian and international visitors alike explore their passions as they appreciate the absolute beauty of India. Detailed itineraries across the country to explore the hidden gems in the nook and corners of various states will seek to cater to the travel enthusiasts’ yearning for exploring India,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and President, Healthcare, Mastercard.