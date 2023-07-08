‘Experience the Unparalleled Grandeur of the UK’s Beloved Historic House: A Must-Visit for Castle Enthusiasts’

When it comes to delving into the rich history of the UK, there are numerous opportunities to explore and learn. Whether you’re intrigued by the Roman history of Fishbourne Palace or interested in a day out on the Mary Rose, the options are plentiful. However, among historic houses, there is one destination that attracts more visitors than any other. In a study conducted by the experts at MoverDB.com, it has been revealed that Edinburgh Castle is the most popular historic house in the UK. But who were the illustrious individuals that resided within the walls of this iconic castle? Over the centuries, Edinburgh Castle served as a home to numerous kings and queens. For instance, it was the final resting place of Queen Margaret, who passed away there in 1093. Additionally, King James IV was known for hosting extravagant banquets at the castle.

A particularly fascinating piece of history associated with Edinburgh Castle is the birth of James VI in the Royal Palace. He went on to become the King of Scotland at the tender age of only 13 months. Visitors can also catch a glimpse of the iconic Stone of Destiny in the Castle’s Crown Room, which is often used for the inauguration of monarchs. A satisfied tourist named ‘noell9044’ shared their experience on Tripadvisor, stating: “A must-see! The castle is incredibly impressive and brimming with history. It is definitely the top attraction in Edinburgh.”

Another visitor named ‘Alecia91401’ described the castle as “an intriguing historical place” and a must-visit for castle enthusiasts. In addition to the findings about Edinburgh Castle, the team at MoverDB.com also researched the hidden gem historic houses in the UK. According to their study, Blairquhan Castle in Ayrshire, Scotland, emerged as the country’s best-kept historic secret.

This castle, dating back to the Regency era, served as the historic home of the Hunter-Blair Baronets. More recently, it gained fame as a filming location for the show Beauty and the Geek. Its interior and gardens may also be recognizable from the Oscar-winning film, The Queen, starring Helen Mirren. One intriguing feature of Blairquhan Castle is the ancient sycamore tree standing in its grounds. It is believed to have been a gallows tree, planted during the early 16th century.





