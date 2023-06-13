Expert in travel reveals how to ‘skip lines’ by taking care of things ‘prior to arriving at the airport’ | Latest Travel Updates | Journey

Online Check-In Experts suggest that the check-in desk is a major headache for airport staff during the summer when hundreds of people are waiting to check in quickly. To avoid long queues at the airport, it is recommended to always check-in online ahead of time. And if you are carrying luggage, you will only have to queue for the “bag drop,” reducing your waiting time at the check-in desk. Fast-Track Pass Experts recommend paying for a fast-track pass to skip long queues of holidaymakers at airport check-ins. Long security checks at airports can be tedious and with staff strikes occurring frequently, it is essential to plan ahead in busy periods. At Gatwick, a fast-track pass costs just £5 per person and provides access to a dedicated and premium security lane that ensures a smooth and stress-free start to your journey. READ MORE: Europe’s most overcrowded tourist city named

At Heathrow, fast track is currently unavailable to book, but some passengers may have it included in their ticket such as those travelling in premium cabins and “selective frequent flyer cardholders, as well as Heathrow to American Express Centurion Card holders.” Although it is currently unavailable to book online, but you can check with your airline if you’re entitled to use the fast track service provided on behalf of airline partners, the Heathrow airports explained. Organize your documents Experts recommend not leaving the house without paper copies of your tickets and documents as not everyone uses digital methods, which may prevent you from using your phone due to signal or Wi-Fi issues. Print outs help prevent delays, so it’s good to have printed copies of all your documents ready. Allow Plenty of Time It is essential to give yourself plenty of time to travel to the airport and through it once you arrive. Most airline check-in desks open three hours before departure; it is hence crucial to arrive at the airport an hour or two early, ensuring that you pass through check-in and security rapidly and still have the chance to browse shops and relax before your flight. Invest in Travel Insurance Travel insurance is important before travelling, not only for health reasons, but to ensure coverage for travel disruption. When choosing your policy, read all the details as the insurance policy you choose may provide compensation if you experience delays or your holiday gets affected by strikes.

According to Alison Johnson, owner of Moving to Spain, it is essential not to let these adverse factors cause unnecessary stress or ruin your holiday. She advised to have all documents in order and check-in online before leaving home, leaving plenty of time to travel to the airport as it can significantly reduce spending hours waiting in airport queues. Passengers travelling on the day of a strike should check the airport website to see if any guidelines have been released or contact their customer helpline to seek advice. Therefore, with these few tips, passengers at Heathrow Airport can beat the queues and minimize the effect of any strike disruptions to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable trip.





