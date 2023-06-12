Expert states that individuals with apple-shaped bodies are more susceptible to fatty liver disease.

According to Dr. Igors Troickis, where fat is located on the body and the amount of it that one has can significantly impact their overall health. If someone is “apple-shaped,” meaning they carry excess weight around their midsection, they may be more susceptible to serious health conditions, such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This condition, where fat builds up in the liver, is often asymptomatic in its early stages and can cause inflammation and subsequent scarring if left untreated. In severe cases, NAFLD can even lead to cirrhosis.

However, Dr. Troickis emphasizes that the benefits of weight loss are immense and should not be underestimated. To achieve sustainable weight loss, a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables and regular exercise are key. In some cases, medical intervention, such as gastric sleeve or bypass surgery, may be necessary for those with a BMI over 30 or 35, respectively. However, surgery should always be considered a last resort and is not a “magic cure.” Patients must still work to change their lifestyle habits to achieve lasting results.

In conclusion, it is vital to prioritize one’s overall health by maintaining a healthy weight and visiting a doctor to discuss weight loss options if necessary. Dr. Troickis is a leading bariatric surgeon at Weight Loss Riga who emphasizes the importance of weight loss for overall health and offers medical intervention for those who are struggling to lose weight through other means.





