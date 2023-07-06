Expert tips for thoroughly cleaning your children’s bedroom

With the summer holidays in full swing, it’s important to prioritize the cleanliness and health of your child’s bedroom. After a long day of keeping the kids entertained, it’s tempting to quickly tidy up, but a thorough clean is essential for maintaining a healthy home.

Joanne Kang, an expert in Microbiology at Dyson, shares valuable tips for deep cleaning children’s bedrooms.

Declutter and organize

Before you start cleaning, take a look around the room and consider how your child’s belongings are stored. Can you improve organization with storage solutions?

Organizing your child’s bedroom can be an enjoyable and fulfilling activity for both of you. Approach it with a positive attitude and be willing to let go of items that no longer serve a purpose. Involve your child in the process, asking them to decide which items to keep, donate, or throw away based on what brings them joy. This not only teaches them the value of their possessions, but also instills a sense of responsibility and ownership over their space.

Clean the bed

Although bedding may appear clean, mattresses can harbor microscopic lifeforms that can affect your child’s well-being during sleep. Household dust, comprised of dust mites, feces, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and other allergens, also accumulates in mattresses. By cleaning mattresses every six months, you can reduce the levels of dust, allergens, and microscopic organisms.

Remove and wash bedding at 60°C or 90°C to reduce allergens.

Use the boost mode on your vacuum cleaner to remove dust mites and skin flakes from the mattress.

Utilize a low-reach attachment to access hard-to-reach areas under the bed where dust tends to accumulate and mites thrive.

Vacuum the floor

The approach for vacuuming floors depends on the type of flooring. For hard floors, start by vacuuming the entire surface, using appropriate attachments to reach cracks and crevices where dust accumulates. Once the floor is clear, use child-friendly disinfectant soap and water to remove stubborn stains and residual materials.

When dealing with carpeted rooms, follow these tips for effective vacuuming:

Vacuum slowly to agitate dust and dirt within the carpet fibers and improve their removal.

Gently focus on one spot, as excessive attention provides minimal additional benefits.

Use the right tools, such as a stubborn dirt brush, to remove persistent remnants of muddy footwear.

Don’t neglect hidden areas, as these concealed carpeted spaces are ideal breeding grounds for dust mites and trap allergens. Occasionally move larger furniture to reach these areas.

Refresh the curtains and blinds

Curtains and blinds can accumulate surprising amounts of dust. Depending on the material, consider removing and washing curtains to reduce allergens. You can also use a vacuum cleaner to remove excess dust and allergens from curtains and blinds, resulting in cleaner children’s bedrooms.

Here are some additional areas to remember when cleaning:

Vacuum soft toys, as they can harbor dust mites and skin flakes.

Clean and vacuum drawers and wardrobes, as they may hide allergens such as dust mites and pet allergens.

Remember to vacuum play mats as well.

By following these tips and taking the time to deep clean your child’s bedroom, you’ll create a healthier living environment and set a good example of cleanliness and organization for your children.