Expert tips on distinguishing age spots from skin cancer

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that has the potential to spread to other parts of the body, affecting approximately 16,700 individuals in the UK annually. When it comes to detecting skin cancer, it is crucial to monitor your skin and identify any unusual changes. However, distinguishing between age spots, also known as liver spots, and skin cancer can be a challenging task. Dr. Ross Perry, the Medical Director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, advises, “If you have concerns, it is best to have it examined.” Fortunately, there are several key characteristics that can assist in distinguishing between the two conditions.

Age spots typically appear as small, flat patches of brown or black color on areas frequently exposed to the sun, such as the face, hands, shoulders, and arms. Although skin cancer can also manifest in these areas, there is one notable difference. Age spots tend to have a uniform color and well-defined edges. According to Dr. Perry, “Skin cancer often exhibits an irregular border and consists of multiple colors, whereas an age spot should resemble a freckle in appearance.”

In addition, age spots usually remain unchanged, although they may increase in number and darken slightly over time. Dr. Perry warns, “Melanoma can grow rapidly and become life-threatening within six weeks.” “You can develop a new mole or experience changes in an existing mole, which should prompt you to have it examined,” he adds. Furthermore, the texture of age spots differs from that of skin cancer.

While age spots are generally flat and smooth, skin cancer may display rough, scaly, warty, ulcerated, or bleeding characteristics. In addition, age spots do not cause discomfort or any warning sensations. On the other hand, skin cancer can be accompanied by various symptoms, including itching, tenderness, pain, or bleeding. Dr. Perry emphasizes, “If you notice a lesion on your body, it is advisable to seek immediate medical attention from your GP or dermatologist. They will be able to determine whether further investigation is necessary.”





