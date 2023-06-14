Explained: The Flash Ending and Post-Credits Scene Features Two Huge DC Star Cameos | Films | Entertainment

The Flash finds himself transported from a universe where Ben Affleck is Batman to one where Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight reigns supreme. Despite his attempts to undo his meddling with time, he ends up stuck in a reality where George Clooney’s Batman from the universally panned Batman & Robin movie of 1997 makes a surprise appearance, leaving Barry confused and disorientated.

Despite this setback, The Flash eventually finds his feet and, in the post-credits scene, exits a bar with a version of Aquaman played by Jason Momoa. However, this is not the same Aquaman that we have seen in previous DC movies, but a variant from the Clooneyverse who engages Barry in a conversation about the multiverse. As they continue to talk, Aquaman drunkenly falls into a puddle, leaving Barry alone with his thoughts and a gift in the form of an Atlantean ring.

While it is not yet clear whether Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will connect to The Flash in any way, fans are hoping to see more of both this version of Aquaman and George Clooney’s Batman in the future. Whatever the case, there is no denying that The Flash is an entertaining and unpredictable ride through the DC multiverse, packed with plenty of epic cameos to keep fans hooked from start to finish.

Don’t miss The Flash in cinemas now!