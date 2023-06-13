Exploration of sale drives Barnes & Noble’s stock to soar by 20%

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on October 3, 2018.



New York

CNN Business

—



Barnes & Noble’s board of directors announced on Wednesday that the company is considering a potential sale, after suffering from falling sales and leadership turmoil in recent years. The announcement boosted Barnes & Noble’s stock by more than 20%.

The board has established a special committee to review offers, including one from Barnes & Noble’s largest shareholder and longtime chairman, Len Riggio, who controls almost 20% of the company’s stock.

In addition, Barnes & Noble has revealed that an unidentified shareholder has accumulated a significant stake in the company. To protect against a hostile takeover, the board has approved a “poison pill” that would dilute the value of the shares and allow shareholders to buy Barnes & Noble’s stock at a 50% discount if the unidentified party accumulates 20% or more.

Over the past several years, Barnes & Noble has struggled with declining sales and frequent leadership changes. The most recent CEO, Demos Parneros, was fired in July for violating company policies. It was later revealed that claims of sexual harassment and bullying led to his termination. Parneros subsequently sued Barnes & Noble for defamation and wrongful termination.

Despite still having over 600 stores and 23,000 employees, Barnes & Noble’s same-store sales dropped 6.1% last quarter. The company has attempted to revitalize its business with new concepts such as smaller store formats and a kitchen initiative, but these efforts have failed to attract customers. Industry analysts predict that Barnes & Noble will need to shutter more stores in order to survive.

Meanwhile, independent bookstores have seen a resurgence in recent years. The American Booksellers Association reported that the number of independent locations rose 6% last year to 2,470, providing stiff competition for the struggling Barnes & Noble.