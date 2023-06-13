Explore 4 Delectable Mango Treats to Cool Down this Summer Season

Indulge in the sweet and tangy flavors of the beloved mango fruit with these four delightful dessert recipes from the Executive Pastry Chef, Rahul Chahar, from the Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka, Taj City Centre Gurugram and Taj Mahal New Delhi. These sensational mango-infused desserts are sure to tantalize both your palate and your senses and add a touch of vibrancy to your summer festivities. Whether it’s a casual backyard get-together, a picnic, or an after-dinner treat, these recipes will transport you to a paradise of sweet indulgence.

First on the list is the scrumptious Mango Thandai recipe, with its unique blend of almonds, fennel seeds, cucumber seeds, poppy seeds, green cardamom powder, saffron, and of course, delicious mango. Next up is the tempting Mango Baked Cheesecake recipe, which combines cream cheese, sugar, eggs, cornflour, fresh cream, vanilla essence, and graham crackers to create the ultimate dessert. The Mango Panna Cotta recipe is a simple yet sophisticated dessert that boasts a perfect blend of fresh dairy cream, full-fat milk, gelatin, caster sugar, and juicy Alphonso mango pulp. Last but not least is the tantalizing Mango Chiffon Lava Cake, which features a rich cake made from egg yolks, refined oil, castor sugar, mango puree, refined flour and a tangy filling made from cream cheese, castor sugar, yogurt, salt, and whipped cream.

Whether you’re enjoying these desserts at a backyard barbecue or a fancy dinner party, they are sure to delight and impress your guests. So, fire up your blender, preheat your oven, and get ready to embark on a culinary journey that takes you straight to the heart of mango paradise.





