Explore More Series on Netflix for Never Have I Ever Enthusiasts Discover More Netflix Shows for Fans of Never Have I Ever Enhance Your Binge-Watching Experience: Additional Netflix Series for Lovers of Never Have I Ever

The latest offering from Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever, has quickly made its way to the top of Netflix’s most-watched TV ranking for the US. It is outperforming other popular shows such as Fubar and Manifest Season 4. The success of the series can be attributed to the fact that there are not enough quality, feel-good shows like this, which is clearly something that audiences are hungry for.

In a world where every other TV series seems to be bleak, depressing, gross, or explicit, Never Have I Ever stands out as a sweet coming-of-age show about a modern-day, first-generation Indian-American teenage girl named Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Devi is an overachieving high school student who often finds herself in difficult situations due to her tempestuousness.

The series was created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, who serves as the showrunner. Viewers have been able to follow Devi and her best friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young) through their formative teenage years as they navigate personal growing pains and trying to get laid. The three friends have experienced the highs and lows of high school together.

For those who are always looking for feel-good content on Netflix and are fans of Never Have I Ever, here are some other shows to check out on the streamer: Ginny & Georgia, a mother-daughter drama with three seasons available to binge; Derry Girls, a coming-of-age comedy about a group of friends in Northern Ireland; and Sex Education, a YA series about a socially awkward high school student living with his sex therapist mother.





Reference