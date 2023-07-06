Explore our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Playing Team Picks for Match 25 of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2023

In the highly-anticipated clash for the top spot, The Blaze and Northern Diamonds will face off in the 25th match on Friday. The Blaze emerged victorious in their previous encounter, defeating the Northern Diamonds by 4 wickets.

Match Details:

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds, Match 25

Venue: Queen’s Park, Chesterfield

Date & Time: July 7th, at 3:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time

What is the pitch report for BLA vs NOD, English Women’s One-Day Trophy, Match 25?

The Queen’s Park in Chesterfield is not often used for women’s domestic matches. The pitch here is expected to be neutral with a slight advantage for batsmen.

Recent form:

The Blaze: Won NR Won NR Won

Northern Diamonds: Won Won Lost Won Lost

BLA vs NOD, English Women’s One-Day Trophy, Match 25 Probable Winners:

The Northern Diamonds are the favorites to win this match.

What is the expected, Probable Playing XIs for BLA vs NOD, English Women’s One-Day Trophy, Match 25?

The Blaze

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Marie Kelly, Georgie Boyce, Kathryn Bryce, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Lucy Higham

Northern Diamonds

Lauren Winfield Hill (wk), Sterre Kalis, Emma Marlow, Phoebe Turner, Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath, Rebecca Duckworth, Lizzie Scott, Katie Levick, Grace Hall, Jessica Woolston

Injury Updates:

All players are currently fit and doing well. Any injury updates will be provided when available.

What are the Top Picks, players for Dream11, My11circle and MPL for BLA vs NOD, English Women’s One-Day Trophy, Match 25?

Top Pick – Batter

Sterre Kalis recently played for the Netherlands Women’s team and had a decent tournament, scoring 109 runs in 6 matches at an average of 21.8.

Top Pick – All-Rounder

Hollie Armitage has been appointed as the skipper for the Northern Diamonds. She has scored 83 runs in 5 matches so far and also picked up a wicket.

Top Pick – Bowler

Katie Levick is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets in 6 matches, including a best figure of 4 for 36.

Top Pick – Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield Hill has been in excellent form, scoring 336 runs in 6 matches at an average of 67.2, with a strike rate of 101.51.

X-Factor:

Bess Heath is a key performer for the Northern Diamonds, scoring 158 runs in 5 matches at an average of 39.5, with a highest score of 71.

Get creative Diamonds fans, flair encouraged ⬇️😎 https://t.co/n39b4SaRUL — Katie Levick (@Katie_Lev) July 5, 2023

What are the fantasy suggested teams for BLA vs NOD, English Women’s One-Day Trophy, Match 25?

1. Lauren Winfield Hill (c), Sarah Bryce, Bess Heath, Tammy Beaumont, Sterre Kalis, Kathryn Bryce, Hollie Armitage (vc), Grace Hall, Katie Levick, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro

2. Lauren Winfield Hill, Bess Heath (c), Tammy Beaumont, Georgie Boyce, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Turner, Kathryn Bryce, Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick (vc), Kirstie Gordon, Jessica Woolston