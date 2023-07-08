Explore Our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Playing Team Picks for Match 27 of Jamaica T10 2023

The Middlesex Titans and Cornwall Warriors are set to face off in the 27th match of the Jamaica T10 2023 tournament on Saturday. While both teams are not in contention for the finals, this match still promises an exciting clash between the two sides.

Match Details:

Match 27: Middlesex Titans vs Cornwall Warriors

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Date & Time: July 8th at 9:30 PM IST and at 12:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

What is the pitch report for the MIT vs CWA, Jamaica T10 2023, Match 27?

The pitch conditions have favored the bowlers in the last 9 games, with no team managing to score over 100 runs. This indicates a challenging surface for the batsmen.

Recent form:

Middlesex Titans: W L W L L

Cornwall Warriors: L L L L L

MIT vs CWA, Jamaica T10 2023, Match 27 Probable Winners:

The Middlesex Titans are the favorites to win this match.

What is the expected Probable Playing XIs for MIT vs CWA, Jamaica T10 2023, Match 27?

Middlesex Titans:

Damian Bryce, Wayne Davis, Renaldo Ingram, Albert Gopie, Krishmar Santokie (c), Randre Christie (wk), Jermaine Chisholm, Andel Gordon, Christopher Lamont, Rushane Pottinger, Michael Bedward

Cornwall Warriors:

Lennox Simpson, Jordan Holness (wk), Andre McCarthy (c), Omar Williams, Kavoni Grayham, Romaine Nembhard, Romario Hinds, Andre Blake, Osbourne Palmer, Kleo Gallimore, Mikheil Silver

Injury Updates:

As of now, all the players are fit and there are no injury concerns. Any updates will be provided when available.

Who are the Top Picks, players for Dream11, My11circle, and MPL for MIT vs CWA, Jamaica T10 2023, Match 27?

Top Pick – Batter:

Renaldo Ingram has been consistent with the bat in this tournament, scoring 99 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 115.12. He is a reliable choice for your fantasy teams.

Top Pick – All-Rounder:

Andre McCarthy has been the standout performer for Cornwall Warriors, scoring 112 runs at a strike rate of 172.31 and also picking up 3 wickets. He is a valuable asset to have in your team.

Top Pick – Bowler:

Christopher Lamont has been the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex Titans in this competition, with 10 wickets in 8 matches, including best figures of 4 for 3.

Top Pick – Wicketkeeper:

Wayne Davis has been a reliable batsman for Middlesex Titans, scoring 105 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 123.53.

X-Factor:

Osbourne Palmer is a wicket-taking bowler for Cornwall Warriors. Despite being categorized as a batter in the Dream11, he has picked up 7 wickets in 8 matches with an economy rate of 7.11.

What are the fantasy suggested teams for MIT vs CWA, Jamaica T10 2023, Match 27?

Team 1: Wayne Davis, Jordan Holness, Lennox Simpson, Damian Bryce, Renaldo Ingram, Osbourne Palmer (vc), Albert Gopie, Andre McCarthy (c), Krishmar Santokie, Christopher Lamont, Andel Gordon

Team 2: Wayne Davis, Randre Christie, Lennox Simpson, Damian Bryce, Renaldo Ingram, Jermaine Chisholm, Osbourne Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Christopher Lamont (c), Andel Gordon (vc), Andre Blake