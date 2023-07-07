Explore our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Playing Team Picks for the 3rd Unofficial T20

In the upcoming Unofficial T20 series, Namibia will face off against Uganda for their 3rd match. Namibia has already dominated the series with 2 wins, making it crucial for Uganda to win this match and reduce the lead to 2-1.

Match Details:

Namibia vs Uganda, 3rd Unofficial T20

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Date & Time: July 8th, at 5:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

What is the pitch report for NAM vs UGA, 3rd Unofficial T20?

Namibia, as the hosts, have managed to score over 190 runs in the first two matches while batting first. They have successfully defended their scores, indicating that the batting trend is likely to continue in this match.

Captain Fantastic Gerhard Erasmus scooping the man of the match award with an outstanding performance! 34 runs (20) while picking up 4 wickets!🏏🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/L5YiB4A8Rj — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) July 6, 2023

Recent form:

Namibia: Won Won Won Won –

Uganda: Lost Lost Won Won Lost

NAM vs UGA, 3rd Unofficial T20 Probable Winners:

The odds are in favor of Namibia to win this match.

What is the expected, Probable Playing XIs for NAM vs UGA, 3rd Unofficial T20?

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Ruben Trumpelmann, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell

Uganda

Robinson Obuya, Ronald Lutaaya, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Pascal Murungi, Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Charles Waiswa

Well done to the Richelieu Eagles for an excellent performance on the ball and bat to beat Uganda by 73 runs in their second T20 match at the #CastleLiteSeries. The Eagles posted 196/4 while bowling out Uganda at 123 runs.#EaglesPride 🏏🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/k60AD7Z2pK — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) July 6, 2023

Injury Updates:

As of now, all players from both squads are in good health. Any updates regarding injuries will be added as they arise.

What are the Top Picks, players for Dream11, My11circle and MPL for NAM vs UGA, 3rd Unofficial T20?

Top Pick – Batter

Michael van Lingen has been in exceptional form, scoring valuable runs for Namibia in this series. He has scored 97 runs in 2 matches at a strike rate of 161.66, with a highest score of 68.

Top Pick – All-Rounder

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus has showcased his brilliance not only with the bat but also with the ball. In this series, he has scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 180 and taken 5 wickets in 2 matches.

Top Pick – Bowler

Helao-Pikkie YaFrance is known for his economical bowling in the middle and death overs. In the 2nd T20, he finished with figures of 1 for 24.

Top Pick – Wicketkeeper

Zane Green has remained unbeaten in the first two T20s, scoring 50 runs at a strike rate of 166.66, with a highest score of 32*.

X-Factor:

Keep an eye on Alpesh Ramjani from Uganda, who has contributed significantly in both batting and bowling. He has scored 75 runs and taken 5 wickets in this series.

What are the fantasy suggested teams for NAM vs UGA, 3rd Unofficial T20?

1. Zane Green, Michael van Lingen (c), Nikolaas Davin, Ronald Lutaaya, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, Alpesh Ramjani (vc), Dinesh Nakrani, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Charles Waiswa, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance

2. Zane Green, Michael van Lingen (c), Nikolaas Davin, Brian Masaba, Ronald Lutaaya, Jonathan Smit, Alpesh Ramjani (vc), Dinesh Nakrani, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Ben Shikongo, Bilal Hassan

Pre-Match Analysis:

Namibia has displayed impressive performances in the first two T20s, not having to exert much effort in securing victories. Their batsmen, led by Michael van Lingen, have paved the way for triumph with a 26-run win in the series opener. In the 2nd T20, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus contributed significantly with 4 wickets, helping Namibia establish a 2-0 lead in the 4-match series. With strong batting, Namibia aims to extend their lead to an unassailable 3-0.

Uganda, on the other hand, has struggled to showcase the determination needed for victory, resulting in





