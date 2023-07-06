Exploring Public Opinion on Military Defense of NATO Allies

Effect of Target Joining NATO, Overall and by Sender Country. Credit: Tomz et al.



A study published in the journal PNAS Nexus reveals that citizens of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states are more inclined to support military defense of a country if it becomes a member of NATO. The study conducted by Michael Tomz and his team surveyed approximately 14,000 voters from 13 NATO countries to examine the potential consequences of expanding NATO membership.

The survey participants were presented with a hypothetical scenario involving a Russian attack on one of four possible target countries: Bosnia, Finland, Georgia, or Sweden – the four countries closest to NATO accession, aside from Ukraine. The study exmined the participants’ inclination to defend the target country militarily based on whether or not the target had joined NATO prior to the attack. The results showed that NATO membership significantly increased support for military defense, with an average increase from 45% to 74% across the four target countries.

The study found that support for military defense nearly doubled for Bosnia and Georgia when compared to the non-member condition. However, the benefits of joining NATO were less pronounced for Finland and Sweden as most voters in NATO countries were already supportive of defending these countries even without NATO membership.

Figure shows the percentage of voters who supported defending the target after a Russian attack, depending on whether the target was in NATO or not, with the results broken down by target countries (and averaged over sender countries). Credit: Tomz et al.



Furthermore, the study found that willingness to defend new NATO members was influenced by how voters perceived the alliance’s value for their own country. The authors emphasize that anti-NATO rhetoric may undermine the alliance by reducing voters’ willingness to defend alliance members, while pro-NATO rhetoric can enhance defense and deterrence.

Overall, the results of the study carry significant geopolitical implications and contribute to ongoing debates about the expansion of NATO.

More information: Michael Tomz et al, How membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization transforms public support for war, PNAS Nexus (2023). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad206