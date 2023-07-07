Extending the Lifespan of ICE Vehicles: The Potential of Carbon-Neutral e-Fuels

To be certain, e-fuel will not be readily available at public fuel stations in the near future. Refiners still have a significant amount of work to do in perfecting efficient methods for producing e-fuel on a large scale, both in terms of quantity and cost, comparable to gasoline. Additionally, there are other issues to address.

For instance, the production of e-fuel requires a substantial amount of water, which is scarce in many regions across the globe. Furthermore, it relies on electricity derived from renewable sources.

Bentley CEO, Adrian Hallmark, expressed his excitement about the progress in e-fuel development but emphasized that it will not alter the company’s plans to replace internal combustion engines. Hallmark stated, “There is no clear strategy for implementing large-scale industrialization necessary to replace fossil fuels with e-fuels.” He added that while the technology is available and conventional fuels can be blended with e-fuels to reduce CO2 emissions, it is unlikely to achieve net-zero emissions within a reasonable timeframe.

In contrast, Porsche has invested $75 million in a company producing e-fuels in Chile.

Fortunately, one of the significant obstacles, the compatibility of e-fuels with fossil fuels, seems to have already been overcome by automakers. They claim that e-fuel can directly replace gasoline without requiring modifications to engines, fuel system components, or emissions systems. Mechanical engineering professor Greg Davis from Kettering University, renowned for automotive engineering, supports this claim. Davis, who has studied alternative fuels such as hydrogen and e-fuel, explained that integrating e-fuel would necessitate minimal changes, potentially limited to calibration adjustments. He does not anticipate any modifications to the emissions system or catalytic converter.

This compatibility is crucial, especially as the transition to electric vehicles consumes the majority of product development funds allocated for traditional powertrains.

Industry experts at the SAE International panel in Detroit agree that an internal combustion vehicle running on e-fuel could be as environmentally friendly as a battery-electric vehicle.

Nevertheless, vehicles using e-fuel still emit CO2, nitrogen oxides, and other greenhouse gases. Sustainability becomes a complex issue here. E-fuel is designed to be carbon neutral, meaning that the CO2 it produces must be offset by the CO2 generated during its production and transportation process. To achieve this, the electricity required to extract hydrogen from water must originate from a renewable source, such as wind turbines, solar panels, or hydroelectric dams.

According to a 2021 study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, using e-fuel in a gasoline or diesel car consumes approximately five times more renewable electricity compared to operating a battery-electric vehicle, as reported by Reuters.