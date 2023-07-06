F-Series Drives Ford Q2 Sales Up 9.9%, Achieving Highest Volume Since 2020

Ford Motor Co.’s U.S. sales experienced an impressive growth of 9.9 percent in the second quarter, fueled by a significant surge in F-Series pickup volume, reaching the highest level in almost three years.

The Ford brand witnessed an 11 percent increase in sales, while Lincoln faced a decline of 15 percent. However, the Ford brand managed to achieve a remarkable 17 percent increase in June, maintaining its position as the top-selling brand in the nation for the sixth consecutive month. On the other hand, Lincoln broke its three-month losing streak and achieved a 0.6 percent gain in June.

Ford successfully sold 212,516 F-Series pickups in the second quarter, reflecting a remarkable 34 percent increase compared to the previous year. This impressive figure also marks the highest sales volume for any quarter since 2020. Ford attributes this outstanding growth to the launch of the redesigned Super Duty and enhancements in inventory flow.

Out of these pickups, nearly 4,500 units were the electric F-150 Lightning, representing a 4.1 percent increase compared to the first quarter. Furthermore, Ford witnessed a significant boost of 36 percent in overall EV sales in June, with Mustang Mach-E sales more than doubling compared to the previous year.

While the Bronco Sport, Escape, and Expedition experienced double-digit sales growth in the second quarter, the Bronco, Explorer, and Ranger faced double-digit declines.

Interestingly, the Nautilus emerged as Lincoln’s top seller in the quarter with a 1.3 percent increase in sales, while Corsair sales faced a decline of 21 percent.

Brands Q2: Ford, up 11%; Lincoln, down 15%

Notable nameplates: Ford Bronco Sport, up 13%; Escape, up 29%; Bronco, down 16%; Mustang Mach-E, down 21%; Explorer, down 23%; Expedition, up 52%; F-Series, up 34%; Ranger, down 22%; Maverick, up 7.8%; Transit, up 30%; Lincoln Corsair, down 21%; Navigator, up 20%

Inventory: 409,800, up from 364,500 at the end of May and 297,000 at the end of June 2022

Quote: “Ford achieved both the best-selling brand and leading truck for six consecutive months this year, thanks to the outstanding performance of F-Series, vans, our new Escape, and F-150 Lightning,” expressed Andrew Frick, the vice president of sales distribution and trucks. “Our EV sales continue to grow, and we saw the positive impact of improved Mustang Mach-E inventory flow in Q2 after the retooling of our plant earlier this year, resulting in a remarkable 110 percent increase in Mustang Mach-E sales in June.”

Did you know? The combined sales of Ford’s F-Series, Ranger, and Maverick reached an impressive figure of 246,155 vehicles, marking a 27 percent increase from the previous year. This remarkable achievement narrowly surpasses General Motors’ second-quarter pickup sales of 242,550 vehicles.