F1 Driver Charles Leclerc is Eager to Depart from Ferrari and Contemplating a Move to Alpine, Sources suggest.

According to F1 analyst and ex-team manager Peter Windsor, Charles Leclerc may be desperate to leave Ferrari and could be eyeing up a move to Alpine. Ferrari has had a challenging start to the season, and Leclerc may not be inclined to sign a new deal with the team. Despite having one more year remaining on his current contract, Leclerc is unhappy with Ferrari’s performance and has reportedly been considering other options.

Ferrari’s disappointing campaign this year has resulted in just one podium finish in seven races, with Leclerc finishing third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Italian team was optimistic about their prospects during pre-season, but they currently find themselves sitting in fourth place in the constructor standings. This has left Leclerc feeling frustrated and annoyed, with his displeasure likely to lead him to look for other options.

Windsor believes that Leclerc could be considering a move to Alpine, as they have been performing well, with one podium finish this season when Esteban Ocon came in third in Monaco. Mercedes and Red Bull are reportedly not realistic options for Leclerc currently, leaving Alpine as the best possibility for him. Windsor said, “Let’s say he left Ferrari and went to Alpine, that would be quite interesting, wouldn’t it? I would guess Alpine would be at the top of his list.”

Leclerc’s desire to leave Ferrari could stem from his lack of driver management, with Windsor claiming that Jock Clear may be the only exception in the team’s management. As for now, it remains to be seen what Leclerc will do, but a move to Alpine could be a fresh start for the young driver, allowing him to showcase his skills and hopefully achieve success.





