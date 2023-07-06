F1 Officials Announce Packed 2024 Schedule, Prompting Australian Grand Prix to Change to an Earlier Time

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix has been confirmed as the third race of the Formula 1 season, showcasing a 24-race calendar that begins in Bahrain on March 2 and concludes in Abu Dhabi on December 8. Despite initial concerns about the timing of Ramadan and its effect on the Middle Eastern races, a solution has been found. By scheduling both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races on Saturday evenings, F1 can respect local customs and still accommodate the necessary travel between the two events.

Albert Park will play host to the F1 circus from March 21-24, a week earlier compared to the previous year. This adjustment addresses speculation about potentially moving the Australian Grand Prix to an early March slot, followed by races in Japan and China. However, the Australian Grand Prix will still maintain its position as the third race on the 2024 calendar.

One noteworthy change is the earlier time slot for the Japanese Grand Prix, as it has traditionally been held towards the end of the season. The calendar also includes three triple-headers, including a challenging stretch of five races in six weeks leading up to the summer break, from the Spanish Grand Prix in late June to the Belgian Grand Prix in late July.

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1, expressed excitement about the upcoming season and its potential to thrill fans worldwide. In other news related to the Australian Grand Prix, it has been reported that Travis Auld, the CFO of the AFL, is likely to be announced as the next CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation. The AGPC is responsible not only for the F1 race but also for organizing the MotoGP event at Phillip Island in October.

Reference