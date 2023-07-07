Fact-Checking Haley’s Assertion Regarding China, U.S. Farmland, and Military Installations

Foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land is a topic of concern, with approximately 40 million acres currently in the hands of international investors. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Chinese investors own about 1% of these foreign-held acres, amounting to approximately 383,935 acres. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, recently claimed during an interview that China had purchased 400,000 acres of U.S. farmland near military installations. However, this figure actually represents the total amount held by all Chinese investors, rather than specifically near military bases.

Haley’s remarks were made in response to criticism from Democratic Representative Jake Auchincloss, who accused the Trump administration of having a cozy relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Haley, who served under Trump, defended herself by criticizing the current Biden administration’s approach to handling the military and outlining her own strategy for dealing with China. She highlighted the need to address China diplomatically, economically, and militarily, while also emphasizing the importance of preventing further acquisitions of U.S. farmland by foreign entities.

The issue of Chinese ownership of farmland near U.S. military installations gained attention following the announcement in November 2021 that a Chinese food manufacturer had selected Grand Forks, North Dakota, for a new wet corn mill plant. The Fufeng Group, which purchased 370 acres of land approximately 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base, raised concerns due to its ties to the Chinese government. Despite local and state officials viewing the project as an economic opportunity, it drew attention to potential national security risks.

Similar concerns were raised in Val Verde County, Texas, where Chinese billionaire Sun Guangxin’s companies acquired 140,000 acres of land for a wind energy farm. The fact that Guangxin is a former member of China’s People’s Liberation Army raised concerns about national security implications. However, the state of Texas enacted a law preventing Chinese-owned companies from accessing its power grid, leading to the sale of the project to Spanish company Greenalia.

To track foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land, a law enacted in 1978 requires foreign investors to disclose their holdings and transactions to the USDA or their local Farm Service Agency office. The USDA issues an annual report on foreign ownership, the most recent of which indicates that Chinese investors hold approximately 383,935 acres of U.S. agricultural land. However, this figure does not include the Fufeng Group’s recent purchase. Canadian investors own the largest amount of foreign-held agricultural and non-agricultural land, with 12.8 million acres, or 31% of the total.

While the USDA report does not provide information on how many acres of foreign-held land are located near military installations, there have been only two known instances of Chinese-held farmland near such bases. It is worth noting that concerns about Chinese ownership extend beyond proximity to military sites. The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has warned about potential risks associated with the weaponization of agricultural intellectual property, such as the replication of U.S. research on Chinese farms and the creation of blights that could devastate U.S. crops. The commission also cited China’s acquisition of Smithfield Foods, which gave them control over a significant portion of the U.S. pork industry and raised concerns about supply chain dependence.

It is important to recognize the potential implications of foreign ownership of U.S. farmland, not only in terms of national security but also regarding intellectual property and supply chain vulnerabilities. The ongoing monitoring and assessment of these issues are crucial for safeguarding U.S. interests and ensuring a robust and resilient agricultural sector.





