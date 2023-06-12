FactCheck.org Examines the Accuracy of Pence’s Presidential Announcement

On June 7, Mike Pence emerged as a contender in the 2024 presidential race with a series of public appearances. He broke an 83-year precedent by challenging a sitting president, Donald Trump. In his speeches, Pence criticized both Trump and the current president, Joe Biden. However, he made several misleading or false statements about both men.

Firstly, Pence suggested that Ukraine received no military support from the Obama administration after Russia’s invasion in 2014. In reality, the U.S. provided over $1.3 billion in aid, including nonlethal military assistance such as training, radar equipment, and vehicles. Secondly, Pence falsely claimed that Trump’s policy of separating families at the border was a continuation of Obama’s policy. Experts dispute this and say that Trump’s policy differed considerably.

Pence also oversimplified the reasons for the surge in illegal immigration. He claimed that it was solely due to the Biden administration’s failed policies and the cartels. However, immigration experts point to numerous complex factors, such as political and economic instability in countries like Cuba and Venezuela. Additionally, the Biden administration has been perceived by some as more lenient towards migrants at the border.

Lastly, Pence made misleading statements about the Nord Stream 2 deal and inflation. He claimed that the Biden administration had given Russia back a deal that was still under US sanctions and that inflation was at a 40-year high, which was true last summer but no longer.

In summary, while Pence launched his campaign with a strong speech, he made several inaccurate or misleading statements about Trump, Biden, and their policies. Immigration experts have determined that there are more complex factors that contribute to the surge in illegal immigration. It’s essential to have accurate information when shaping political opinions about the current administration.





