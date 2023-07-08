Factors that contribute to the rise in people’s inclination to pay for online journalism

Professor Neil Thurman and Dr. Bartosz Wilczek conduct research at LMU’s Institute of Communication Studies and Media Research. Their research focuses on the impact of the internet and artificial intelligence on news production and consumption. Is the field of journalism currently facing a crisis? According to Bartosz Wilczek, there is a decline in specific revenue streams, particularly in the case of newspapers where print revenues are decreasing. Online advertising is not proving effective in funding digital content, resulting in less funding available for news content creation. This has led to a lack of coverage on certain topics and the emergence of news deserts in some areas. Neil Thurman adds that people consume less online news compared to traditional newspapers. In the past, individuals spent more time reading professional news content in print. Online newspaper readers spend only a few minutes per month on average with these titles. This decrease in engagement is attributed to the abundance of alternative content available online, which may result in the population being less informed about certain topics. Both Facebook and Google generate more online advertising revenue individually than all the newspapers, magazines, radio stations, and cinemas in the world combined. These tech giants have economies of scale and possess extensive user data, making it challenging for newspapers to compete. Additionally, people are less willing to subscribe to digital newspapers compared to print newspapers. Newspapers are recognizing the need to rely less on online advertising income and focus on obtaining online subscription revenue. The reluctance to pay for online content can be attributed to the expectation of free content on the internet, the lack of a physical product when subscribing to digital newspapers, and the complexities of the payment process. There are different approaches to funding online journalism, including subscriptions, advertising, donation-based models, and philanthropy. Some countries, like Germany, have systems where society collectively pays for public broadcasting. The BBC in the UK funds its news website through television licenses, but this has been viewed as unfair competition by newspapers. The BBC Online News website has been successful and offers a wide range of content, attracting a large audience. However, some newspapers consider it a threat. The research conducted by Thurman and Wilczek focuses on understanding the effectiveness of different appeals in motivating users to pay for online news. They explored four types of appeals: digital-specific appeals, social appeals, price transparency appeals, and normative appeals. The study found that a combination of normative and price transparency appeals was the most effective in motivating users to pay for online content. This suggests that altruism plays a significant role in users’ willingness to contribute to journalism. In an ideal future of journalism, it would continue to improve and adapt to the latest technologies while remaining relevant. It is important for journalism to find a sustainable business model that allows for the production of high-quality, independent journalism.





