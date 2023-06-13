False communal claims make 2017 London acid attack victim’s photo viral in India

A photo collage of a woman, allegedly an acid-attack victim, has been circulating on social media. Some users have cited the culprit as a Muslim, referring to the perpetrator as ‘Abdul’, while others attribute it to a Hindu man using the name ‘Ramlal’. On May 25, Twitter user 🇮🇳 Rupen Chowdhury 🚩(@rupen_chowdhury) shared the collage with a voiceover blaming interfaith relationships, using the hashtag #LoveJihaad. Amira Afreen (@Afreen_khan02) also shared the same collage, claiming the attacker was a Hindu named Ramlal. Fact-checking revealed that the victim was actually Resham Khan, attacked by a white man named John Tomlin in London in 2017. Tomlin received a 16-year jail sentence with no communal motive discovered. Thus, the claims of the photos are false.
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.