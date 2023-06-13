False communal claims make 2017 London acid attack victim’s photo viral in India

A photo collage of a woman, allegedly an acid-attack victim, has been circulating on social media. Some users have cited the culprit as a Muslim, referring to the perpetrator as ‘Abdul’, while others attribute it to a Hindu man using the name ‘Ramlal’. On May 25, Twitter user 🇮🇳 Rupen Chowdhury 🚩(@rupen_chowdhury) shared the collage with a voiceover blaming interfaith relationships, using the hashtag #LoveJihaad. Amira Afreen (@Afreen_khan02) also shared the same collage, claiming the attacker was a Hindu named Ramlal. Fact-checking revealed that the victim was actually Resham Khan, attacked by a white man named John Tomlin in London in 2017. Tomlin received a 16-year jail sentence with no communal motive discovered. Thus, the claims of the photos are false.





