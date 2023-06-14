False Video Mocking Muslims in Colombia Purports Namaz Taking Place on an Electricity Tower

Content Warning: Suicide

A video circulating on social media depicts a person falling off an electricity tower with a false claim that the man climbed the transmission tower to offer namaz, believing that the height would bring him closer to Allah. On June 9, a Twitter Blue user Dr Deepak Deshpande (@ddtimes) shared the video with a caption in Hindi that roughly translates to: “This Maulana used to climb on the pole to offer namaz, because of the height he thought he could be closer to the almighty… so almighty directly called him above… to show heaven. Pray wisdom prevails.” Another Twitter user, Manoj Srivastava (@ManojSr60583090) shared the same video on June 6, claiming “This madrassa-stamped guy climbed a tower to offer namaz…the higher the height you pray from, the sooner God will listen to you.” Several other social media users also shared the video with similar claims.

However, the video is not recent. Our investigation using InVid software revealed that the video dates back to 2018 when a 20-year-old hearing-impaired man named Victor Jose Arroyo Gonzalez attempted suicide by climbing up the tower. Passers-by and police talked him out of jumping, but while climbing down, he accidentally touched a live wire and died of electrocution. Therefore, the viral claims are false.

It is imperative to note that Twitter user Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) has a history of sharing misinformation on social media. In the past week, Alt News has debunked four false claims shared by him, all with communal undertones.

