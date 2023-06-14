False Viral Video of ‘Agneepath’ Protesters Linked to Odisha Tragedy Misleads Conspiracy Theory of Sabotaging Rail Tracks

Recently on social media, a video of a group of men tampering with and uprooting the ‘rail clip’ and ‘fish plate’ on a train track went viral, with many linking it to the recent train accident in Balasore, Odisha. However, the clip was found to be an old video from June 2022 and was originally shared in connection with the protests against the ‘Agneepath’ project.

Munna Yadav, one of the users that shared the video, claimed it was part of a conspiracy against the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 general elections. However, this claim is baseless.

A user named Dilip Kumar Singh also shared the same video with the same claim, which has been circulating on Facebook.

Fact Check

Upon conducting a reverse image search, it was discovered that the video is actually from last year, June 2022, and was shared by a user named Sriprakash Rao with the hashtag ‘#AgnipathScheme’ in connection with the ‘Agneepath’ protests. The members of the group were reportedly trying to uproot the railway track in protest against the scheme, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

This video has been circulated with baseless allegations about a conspiracy against the Modi government and linking it to the recent train accident in Balasore, Odisha. It’s essential to fact-check videos before circulating them on social media to avoid spreading misinformation and baseless claims.

